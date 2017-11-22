Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 22, 2017

Disney star Jordan Fisher wins 'Dancing with the Stars'

Comments
In this photo provided by ABC, Jordan Fisher, right, and Lindsay Arnold react after being named the champions of
In this photo provided by ABC, Jordan Fisher, right, and Lindsay Arnold react after being named the champions of "Dancing with the Stars" on Nov. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Fisher beat out violinist Lindsey Stirling and actor Frankie Muniz for the Mirrorball Trophy on the season 25 finale of the ABC reality competition. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Disney Channel star Jordan Fisher has been crowned the winner of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside partner Lindsay Arnold.

Fisher beat out violinist Lindsey Stirling and actor Frankie Muniz for the Mirrorball Trophy on the season 25 finale of the ABC reality competition Tuesday.

Fisher paid tribute to Arnold on Twitter after the announcement, writing: "There aren't words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable."

Fisher has starred in several Disney Channel series and films. He has also appeared on Broadway in "Hamilton."

This is the first 'Dancing with the Stars' title for Arnold.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation