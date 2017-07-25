Disney splits with YouTube star Jake Paul after TV report

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Jake Paul poses for a portrait at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival oin Park City, Utah. Paul announced on July 22, 2017, that he was leaving the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark." (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

Disney has parted ways with a YouTube star days after a local television news report that revealed some of his Los Angeles neighbors were fed up with his stunts.

Jake Paul posted a note on Twitter over the weekend announcing his departure from the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark." He says he feels he has "outgrown the channel" and would like to focus more on his personal brand. Disney confirmed the move, calling it a mutual decision.

The split came after KTLA-TV reported that neighbors were angered with Paul's antics for his nine-million follower YouTube account, which included setting furniture on fire in a pool.

Neither Paul, nor Disney, has mentioned the report in their comments on the split. Disney didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.