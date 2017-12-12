Ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne reveals abuse as child star

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for H&M

Actress Bella Thorne is opening up about the abuse she faced growing up in Hollywood.

On Friday, Thorne shocked fans when she tweeted that she was a victim of molestation while working as a child star.

It all started when a fan tweeted at Thorne, “What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested,” in the comments section of one of her photos. Thorne responded by retweeting the fan and writing, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.”

Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

Thorne did not comment on any further details of the alleged abuse, though she did respond when pals like YouTube star Tana Mongeau and her “Famous in Love” co-star Georgie Flores applauded her for sharing her story.

Thorne is best known for roles on HBO’s “Big Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.”

Her news comes in the wake of other stars who have spoken out against sexual abuse in Hollywood. Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer were all accused of sexual misconduct and fired from their respective companies.