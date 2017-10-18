Now Playing
Posted: October 18, 2017

Discovery Channel revives 'American Chopper' after 5 years

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2007, file photo, Paul Teutul Sr. left, and sons Paul Jr. center, and Mikey from the popular reality television show "American Chopper" try out an Australian made chopper during a visit to Sydney, Australia. Discovery Channel announced on Oct. 18, 2017, it will revive the series in 2018. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

The Associated Press

The reality series follows feuding father and son motorcycle builders Paul Teutul (TUHT'-ehl) Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they put together chopper-style bikes for a high-profile roster of clients.

Discovery says the revived series will focus on the Teutuls struggle to reinvigorate their businesses and reconcile their fractured relationship.

"American Chopper" ran in different incarnations on Discovery Channel and TLC from 2003 through 2012. A special episode featuring Shaquille O'Neal was released in 2014.

Discovery calls "American Chopper" one of the channel's most popular series ever. It followed Newburgh, New York-based Orange County Choppers and the father's eventual split with his son.

"American Chopper" returns to Discovery in early 2018.

