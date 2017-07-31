Director Zeffirelli misses gala event at new Florence museum

Tenor Andrea Bocelli and composer Nicola Piovani, left, perform with the "Voices of Haiti" children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Tenor Andrea Bocelli, center left, and composer Nicola Piovani, center right, acknowledge applause as they perform with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the gala concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Pippo Zeffirelli, son of Franco, arrives on the red carpet of Andrea Bocelli concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Annamaria Tossani, right, and Ludovica Santedicola arrive on the red carpet of Andrea Bocelli concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Carla Fracci arrives on the red carpet of Andrea Bocelli concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Italian dancer Carla Fracci and Pippo Zeffirelli, son of Franco arrive on the red carpet of Andrea Bocelli concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Italian dancer Carla Fracci and Pippo Zeffirelli, son of Franco arrive on the red carpet of Andrea Bocelli concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli, acknowledges applause as he performs with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli, left, and composer Nicola Piovani acknowledge applause as they perform with the 'Voices of Haiti' children's choir during the concert that inaugurates the Franco Zeffirelli International Center For Performing Arts, in Florence, Italy, Monday, July 31, 2017.