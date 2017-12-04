Now Playing
Posted: December 04, 2017

Director Bryan Singer departs Queen biopic mid-production

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2013 file photo shows Bryan Singer at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" at the Dolby Theatre. Singer has left the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in the middle of production. A representative for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. said Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, that Singer is no longer the director of the film. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Director Bryan Singer has left the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in the middle of production.

A representative for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. says Monday that Singer is no longer the director of the film.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday that Singer failed to show up to the London set on a number of occasions. Actor Rami Malek who stars as Freddie Mercury in the film complained to the studio about Singer's unprofessionalism on behalf of the cast.

Studio representatives declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding Singer's departure or future plans for the film, which is currently slated for a Dec. 2018 release.

Singer, 52, is best known for directing the "X-Men" films and "The Usual Suspects." Representatives for Singer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

