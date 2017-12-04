Director Bryan Singer departs Queen biopic mid-production

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2013 file photo shows Bryan Singer at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" at the Dolby Theatre. Singer has left the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in the middle of production. A representative for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. said Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, that Singer is no longer the director of the film. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press