Dionne Warwick to be honored with Marian Anderson Award

FILE - In this June 10, 2017 file photo, singer Dionne Warwick arrives for the opening ceremony of the Life Ball in front of the City Hall in Vienna, Austria. Warwick will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer. The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to "critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way." Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera. Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday, Aug. 10, that the five-time Grammy winner will receive the award at a Nov. 14 ceremony.(AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

The Associated Press