Dick Cavett donates talk-show series to Library of Congress

FILE - In this July 23, 2014 file photo, Dick Cavett speaks on stage during the "Dick Cavett's Watergate" panel at the PBS 2014 Summer TCA held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cavett is donating more than 2,000 episodes of his late-night talk show to the Library of Congress. The donation announced Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, by the library includes episodes of “The Dick Cavett Show” from his 35 years as host, from the 1960s to 1980s. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press