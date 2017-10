Diana Ross to perform, be honored at American Music Awards

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Diana Ross presents the Dick Clark award for excellence at the 42nd annual American Music Awards. ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced on Oct. 18, 2017, that Ross would receive a lifetime achievement honor and perform at the upcoming ceremony on Nov. 19. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Diana Ross will receive a lifetime achievement honor at next month's American Music Awards and will celebrate with a performance on the broadcast next month.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the honor Wednesday. It's the first time the AMAs have given out the award since 2006, when it was presented to Sting. Previous winners include Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Elle Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson.

The 73-year-old Ross tells The Associated Press on the honor: "It took a lifetime to get here, I'm not going anywhere ... It's been a wonderful journey for me of joy and much appreciation."

The Motown legend and former Supremes singer has performed at the AMAs several times and hosted the show twice.

The AMAs air live on ABC from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19.