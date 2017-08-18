Details of 'Deadpool 2' stuntwoman's death released

A film set for the movie "Deadpool 2" sits idle in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Production was halted after the death of a stuntwoman at a different filming location on Monday. The B.C. Coroners Service has identified the stuntwoman killed while she was working on the set as 40-year-old SJ Harris, a resident of New York City. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Associated Press