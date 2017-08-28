'Despacito' ties Mariah Carey's 16-week record at No. 1

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The ubiquitous hit song “Despacito” has tied Mariah Carey’s 16-week record at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard announced Monday, Aug. 28, that Luis Fonsi’s song and Carey’s duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” are the longest-running No. 1 songs in the 59-year history of the charts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AP Music Writer