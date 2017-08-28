Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

DONATE

Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 28, 2017

'Despacito' ties Mariah Carey's 16-week record at No. 1

Comments
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The ubiquitous hit song “Despacito” has tied Mariah Carey’s 16-week record at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard announced Monday, Aug. 28, that Luis Fonsi’s song and Carey’s duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” are the longest-running No. 1 songs in the 59-year history of the charts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. The ubiquitous hit song “Despacito” has tied Mariah Carey’s 16-week record at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard announced Monday, Aug. 28, that Luis Fonsi’s song and Carey’s duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” are the longest-running No. 1 songs in the 59-year history of the charts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

The ubiquitous hit song "Despacito" has tied Mariah Carey's 16-week record at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Billboard announced Monday that Luis Fonsi's song and Carey's duet with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," are the longest-running No. 1 songs in the 59-year history of the charts.

Carey's song reigned at the top spot in 1995 and 1996.

Fonsi's "Despacito" features Daddy Yankee, while Justin Bieber appears on the remix. The song's video — the original not the remix — became the first video in YouTube history to reach 3 billion views.

"Despacito" has a chance to log 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, but will have stiff competition when Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" debuts on the chart next week.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation