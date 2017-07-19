'Despacito' sets record for most streamed song of all time

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that "Despacito" has become the most streamed song of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays six months after its release. The song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and a companion remix featuring Justin Bieber, has surpassed the 4.38 billion plays recorded for the previous record holder, which was Bieber's hit "Sorry." (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Associated Press