‘Despacito’ becomes most-watched video in YouTube history

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Luis Fonsi performs in concert at Madrid's Royal Theatre on July 30.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Spanish-language song "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee, is now the most-watched video on YouTube, Time magazine reported.

>> Read more trending news

Last month, the video won the title as the most-streamed song of all time, with more than 4.6 billion streams on combined platforms, Time reported. On Friday, "Despacito" beat out Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's “Fast and Furious” anthem "See You Again" for the top spot with nearly 3 billion views. "See You Again" had taken over from the longtime favorite "Gangnam Style" last month.

In a video message sent to Time from Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee honored the record-breaking success of the song.

"Thank you, YouTube for 'Despacito's success. I recognize the influence that the platform has," he said. "The music industry has changed. The rules of music have changed. And YouTube has a big responsibility, and I recognize it. Breaking a record is overwhelming, and I'm happy to keep inspiring others to do the same," he said.

The song debuted on YouTube in January 2017. It is currently in its 12th straight week atop Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 chart.