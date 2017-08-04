Now Playing
Posted: August 04, 2017

Denmark's French-born prince causes a stir

FILE - Danish Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik arriving to Aarhus Harbour aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in this file photo dated June 23, 2017. Prince Henrik announced Thursday Aug. 3, 2017, he won't be buried next to Margrethe in the specially designed sarcophagus made for them in Roskilde cathedral, where Danish royals have been buried since 1559, without giving any reason for his decision. (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau FILE via AP)
FILE - Danish Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik arriving to Aarhus Harbour aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in this file photo dated June 23, 2017. Prince Henrik announced Thursday Aug. 3, 2017, he won't be buried next to Margrethe in the specially designed sarcophagus made for them in Roskilde cathedral, where Danish royals have been buried since 1559, without giving any reason for his decision. (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau FILE via AP)

Denmark's French-born prince causes a stir
FILE - In this file photo dated June 7, 2017, Denmark's Prince Henrik poses for a photo in Copenhagen. Prince Henrik announced Thursday Aug. 3, 2017, he won't be buried next to Margrethe in the specially designed sarcophagus made for them in Roskilde cathedral where Danish royals have been buried since 1559, without giving any reason for his decision.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark —

The husband of Denmark's Queen Margrethe is causing a stir in one of the world's oldest monarchies.

Prince Henrik has announced he won't be buried next to Margrethe in the Roskilde cathedral where Danish royals have been buried since 1559. She has had a specially designed sarcophagus made for them there.

The royal house gave no reason for Henrik's decision, but the 83-year-old French-born prince has long complained that he didn't become monarch instead of his wife when she acceded to the throne in 1972.

A change in the Constitution 19 years earlier had allowed female succession, paving the way for Margrethe to become the monarch. Even before that, Henrik wouldn't have become king.

The palace said Thursday that Margrethe, 77, has accepted Henrik's decision, adding it didn't change her burial plans.

Henrik retired from public life last year.

