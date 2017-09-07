Demi Lovato working to help those affected by DACA, Harvey

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato says she’s reached out to nonprofit organization Voto Latino to find out how she can help after President Donald Trump said he’s rescinding DACA, a program protecting immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Lovato, who grew up in Dallas, also said she started a fundraiser to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Demi Lovato says she's reached out to the nonprofit organization Voto Latino to find out how she can help after President Donald Trump said he's rescinding a program that allows young immigrants who were brought to America as children to remain in the U.S.

Trump's administration said Tuesday it is phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program, but is giving Congress six months to take action on it. Lovato, who is white and Mexican, said she reached out to actor Wilmer Valderrama, who has worked with Voto Latino, to see how she can help out. The pop singer and Valderrama dated for six years until last year.

"I work with Voto Latino sometimes and I contacted Wilmer (Valderrama), whose part of the organization. I contacted him and said, 'What can I do to help?' So we're going to try to figure something out," Lovato said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama created DACA by executive order in 2012.

"We're so fortunate in the United States and we have it so lucky compared to some other countries. And it's sad, it's frustrating and it just goes to show you that this isn't — this is just a race problem. I genuinely believe that this is just a race problem and I think that it's something (that) is just not right, and we need to stand up for the things we believe in," she said. "All I can do is post on Twitter and text my senators on the Resistbot and raise the awareness as much as I can. But I feel kind of helpless."

Lovato, 25, grew up in Dallas and said she's also been working to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Harvey has killed at least 70 people who drowned in floods, got crushed by trees and died during power outages.

"I have family in Dallas and everybody is OK and safe. ...I started a fundraiser with the Houston Food Bank," she said. "I made a donation and I'm encouraging everyone to make a donation, whether it's to my fundraiser or someone else's. As long as we're doing something to help and make sure that we don't forget about the people in Houston. Weeks are going to pass by, people are going to forget about it and it's important that we don't forget about it, that we continue to help volunteer."

Lovato will release a new album, "Tell Me You Love Me," on Sept. 29. She currently has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Sorry Not Sorry," ''No Promises" with dance trio Cheat Code, and her new album's title track.