Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes to perform at MTV Europe Awards

LONDON (AP) — Pop star Demi Lovato, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, rockers The Killers and grime artist Stormzy are set to perform at MTV's EMAs in London.

MTV's European music awards will also feature performances from Kesha and Camila Cabello. Rita Ora is due to host the Nov. 12 ceremony at London's SSE Arena, Wembley.

MTV said Thursday that awards presenters will include "Game of Thrones" actress Natalie Dormer, teen star Madison Beer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Taylor Swift leads the race with nominations in six categories, including best video for "Look What You Made Me Do." Other multiple nominees include Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar.

Winners are selected by fans across the continent.

The EMAs, held in a different European city each year, were last held in London in 1996.