Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

Atlanta Metro School Closings

Posted: September 13, 2017

Q&A: Del Toro on his festival sensation and love of monsters

Comments
Director Guillermo del Toro arrives ahead of the screening of
Director Guillermo del Toro arrives ahead of the screening of "The Shape of Water" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Related

View Larger
Q&A: Del Toro on his festival sensation and love of monsters
Guillermo del Toro holds the Golden Lion for best film for 'The Shape Of Water' during the awards photo call at the 74th Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
View Larger
Q&A: Del Toro on his festival sensation and love of monsters
Guillermo del Toro kisses the Golden Lion for best film for 'The Shape Of Water' during the awards photo call at the 74th Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
View Larger
Q&A: Del Toro on his festival sensation and love of monsters
Director Guillermo del Toro arrives ahead of the screening of 'The Shape of Water' during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

AP Film Writer

TORONTO —

Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" has been an undeniable breakout on the festival circuit, where it took the top prize at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

The film, which stars Sally Hawkins as a mute woman who falls for a captured sea monster, is a loving tribute to outsiders of all kinds — a message that has been received by festival audiences as a crucially relevant one.

Del Toro says that "sometimes the most shocking thing in this world is sincerity."

In an interview, Del Toro says he cries at his movie every time, even though he's seen it 185 times.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation