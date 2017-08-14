'Deadpool 2' stuntwoman killed on set was first black woman road racer

A police officer examines a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie 'Deadpool 2' died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. Vancouver police say the driver was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred on the movie set on Monday morning. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Joi “SJ” Harris, known as the first African-American woman road racer, died on the Vancouver set of “Deadpool 2” after a motorcycle crash.

Joi Harris was performing in her first film as a stunt performer on Deadpool 2 when she tragically passed - https://t.co/b5qrFx8yDQ pic.twitter.com/MHcEFXWt3V — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2017

The pioneer grew up in Brooklyn but didn’t catch wind of the motorcycle racing industry until adulthood.

>> Joi ‘SJ’ Harris identified as ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died after motorcycle crash on set

Determined to learn how to ride, she headed to New Jersey Motorsports Park, a track three hours away from her home, to figure out the basics. That was in 2009, and just five years later, she was licensed and gearing up for her first race.

However, it didn’t come without its challenges.

“I am everything people never saw in this sport,” she told Black Girls Ride. “I was alone for most of the [first] day, scared and in tears. I had no one to talk to, and I didn’t know what I needed.”

>> Ryan Reynolds speaks out after stuntwoman dies on set of ‘Deadpool 2’

But pretty soon, she found her footing, accumulating a slew of sponsors and earning the nickname “SJ Sidewayz.”

Billing herself as “the first licensed African-American woman in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events,” she was an incredible competitor. She participated in races such as the GP Moto Cup and the Championship Cup Series, where she placed first earlier this year.

A medical professional by day, she didn’t keep her secrets of success to herself. Harris aimed to shed light on the field at conferences and expositions so more women of color could learn about it.

“Sisters on the track are few and far in between. I want to show them that there’s more for them to be exposed to. I want to get the kids interested through experience,” she told Black Girls Ride.

>> Read more trending news



She was excited for the opportunity to do just that when she got the call from the producers of “Deadpool 2.” She was hired to be a stuntwoman for Zazie Beetz, known for playing Vanessa on FX’s “Atlanta.” It was her first movie job.

"The opportunity of a lifetime came along. We had just booked her on the film, and was sworn to secrecy, and then she was off to Canada to make her mark on the world,” Porshce Taylor, one of her friends, said in a Facebook post.

She died while performing a stunt, which she had done successfully four times prior, when she went airborne and crashed through the glass of a building.

Since her death, fans and colleagues have paid tribute to the star through social media, including “Deadpool 2” star Ryan Reynolds.