‘Deadpool 2’ stunt woman dies after motorcycle crash on set

A police officer examines a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. Vancouver police say the driver was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred on the movie set on Monday morning. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A stunt performer on the Vancouver set of “Deadpool 2” has died after a motorcycle crash, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

ABC News reported that the identity of the driver and other details were not immediately available after the incident. The VPD posted about the death on Twitter Monday afternoon.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

The Associated Press reported that a crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side where the accident happened.

Global News TV crews saw the accident, and the outlet reported that the rider was on a motorcycle “when something went wrong, sending the motorcycle airborne and crashing through the glass of the Shaw Tower ground floor studio around 8:20 a.m.”

Witness Sharmina Kermalli told The Vancouver Sun that glass was falling on the body of the woman in the accident.

CTV News reported that the woman was loaded into an ambulance that drove away without sirens or lights after being at the scene for 45 minutes.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time,” a spokesman for 20th Century Fox, the film’s studio, said in a statement.

“Deadpool 2” is the sequel to the February 2016 film based on the Marvel comics superhero Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds, who plats the snarky titular character. The sequel is set for release June 1, 2018.