Posted: July 26, 2017

Dead heavy metal icon Ronnie James Dio to tour as hologram

FILE - In this April 8, 2010, file photo, Ronnie James Dio, left, celebrates after receiving the Best Vocalist award at the second annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles. Rolling Stone reported July 26, 2017, that Dio, who died in 2010, would tour again in hologram form. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - In this April 8, 2010, file photo, Ronnie James Dio, left, celebrates after receiving the Best Vocalist award at the second annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles. Rolling Stone reported July 26, 2017, that Dio, who died in 2010, would tour again in hologram form. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The Associated Press

Rolling Stone reports the "Dio Returns" world tour kicks off in Helsinki on Nov. 30 and comes to the U.S. in the spring. Dio's widow, Wendy, says the hologram "gives the fans that saw Ronnie perform an opportunity to see him again and new fans that never got to see him a chance to see him for the first time."

Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010 at the age of 67.

In addition to his self-titled band, Dio fronted Black Sabbath for a time.

Dio isn't the first dead performer to return to the stage as a hologram. Holograms of Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur and Eazy-E have been showcased in recent years.

