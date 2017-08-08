David Letterman headed back to talk TV with Netflix series

FILE - In this May 21m 2016 file photo,David Letterman poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in New York. Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix. Netflix announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest, and explore topics of his own outside the studio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)

The Associated Press