Posted: October 04, 2017

David Letterman among Jimmy Kimmel's guests during NY visit

This combination photo shows David Letterman in New York on May 30, 2017, left, and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles on April 21, 2016. Letterman will be among the guests when “Jimmy Kimmel Live” returns to Brooklyn, New York. ABC says other guests slated for the week of October 16 include Billy Joel, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer and Howard Stern. Paul Shaffer, longtime bandleader on CBS’ bygone “Late Show with David Letterman,” will sit in with Kimmel’s house band, Cleto and The Cletones, each night. (AP Photo/File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Late-night legend David Letterman will be among the guests when "Jimmy Kimmel Live" returns to Brooklyn, New York, for a weeklong visit.

ABC says other guests slated for the week of Oct. 16 include Billy Joel, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer and Howard Stern.

Paul Shaffer, longtime bandleader on CBS' bygone "Late Show with David Letterman," will sit in each night with Kimmel's houseband, Cleto and The Cletones.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: Back in Brooklyn" will tape before a live audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where it has originated on two previous visits from its Hollywood home base.

The show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

