Posted: July 29, 2017

Daughter of comedian Stan Laurel dies at 89 in California

FILE - In this April 13, 1938, file photo, actor Stan Laurel hugs his daughter Lois in Los Angeles. Lois Laurel Hawes, the daughter of famed comedian Stan Laurel, has died. She was 89. A family statement says Hawes died late Friday, July 28, 2017 at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness. Her mother was Laurel's first wife, Lois Neilson. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this April 13, 1938, file photo, actor Stan Laurel hugs his daughter Lois in Los Angeles. Lois Laurel Hawes, the daughter of famed comedian Stan Laurel, has died. She was 89. A family statement says Hawes died late Friday, July 28, 2017 at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness. Her mother was Laurel's first wife, Lois Neilson. (AP Photo, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Lois Laurel Hawes, the daughter of famed comedian Stan Laurel, has died. She was 89.

A family statement says Hawes died late Friday night at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness.

Her mother was Laurel's first wife, Lois Neilson.

Laurel and his partner, Oliver Hardy, had decades of success. They wore trademark bowler hats and Laurel played the dim-witted sidekick to the pompous Hardy. They made more than 100 films, but Laurel retired after Hardy died in 1957.

Laurel died in 1965.

Hawes made uncredited appearances in several of their productions.

She was married to "Gone With the Wind" actor Rand Brooks and later to actor Tony Hawes.

She's survived by a daughter, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

