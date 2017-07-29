Daughter of comedian Stan Laurel dies at 89 in California

FILE - In this April 13, 1938, file photo, actor Stan Laurel hugs his daughter Lois in Los Angeles. Lois Laurel Hawes, the daughter of famed comedian Stan Laurel, has died. She was 89. A family statement says Hawes died late Friday, July 28, 2017 at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness. Her mother was Laurel's first wife, Lois Neilson. (AP Photo, File)

The Associated Press