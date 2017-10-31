Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

Dakota Fanning says 'important' to speak up about assault

Actress Dakota Fanning laughs next to director Ben Lewin during the photocall for the movie 'Please Stand By' at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Claudio Onorati/ANSA via AP)
Actress Dakota Fanning laughs next to director Ben Lewin during the photocall for the movie 'Please Stand By' at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Claudio Onorati/ANSA via AP)

Dakota Fanning says 'important' to speak up about assault
Actress Dakota Fanning poses during the photocall for the movie 'Please Stand By' at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
Dakota Fanning says 'important' to speak up about assault
Actress Dakota Fanning poses during the photocall for the movie 'Please Stand By' at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
Dakota Fanning says 'important' to speak up about assault
Actress Dakota Fanning poses during the photocall for the movie 'Please Stand By' at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
Dakota Fanning says 'important' to speak up about assault
Actress Dakota Fanning poses during the photocall for the movie 'Please Stand By' at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

The Associated Press

ROME —

ROME (AP) — Actress Dakota Fanning has told reporters that although she hasn't experienced the sort of sexual assault that has turned Hollywood on its head, it's "important to talk about these issues, for women to stand up for themselves."

Fanning, 23, spoke Tuesday at the Rome Film Festival, where she was presenting the film "Please Stand By." She plays a young autistic woman obsessed with the "Star Trek" series, who runs away from her home in San Francisco to get to Los Angeles to submit her manuscript for a "Star Trek" scriptwriting contest.

Fanning said she shares her character's determination in achieving her goal, adding: "You have to fight for what you believe in and stay true to what you are."

