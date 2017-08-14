Daily Mail branches into TV with syndicated US show

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014 file photo, Jesse Palmer, former New York Giants quarterback, looks to pass during the Direct TV Beach Bowl at Pier 40, in New York. The Daily Mail is branching into television, hiring ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer to host a daily U.S. syndicated show starting next month, it was announced on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The New York-based show seeks to replicate the blend of news, sensation, human interest and entertainment that has made the brand's online offering a trans-Atlantic success. (AP photo/John Minchillo, file)

The Associated Press

The Daily Mail is branching into television, hiring ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer to host a daily U.S. syndicated show starting next month.

The New York-based show seeks to replicate the blend of news, sensation, human interest and entertainment that has made the brand's online offering a trans-Atlantic success.

The company behind Britain's Daily Mail newspaper already has expanded internationally, with websites based in the United States, Australia and the U.K claiming 244 million unique visitors a month.

The brand's click-garnering features include a right-hand column of items about reality stars and other celebrities, popularly dubbed the "sidebar of shame."

"Daily Mail TV" promises content ranging "from exclusive stories to breaking news, showbiz, politics, crime, health and science and technology," the Mail said in a statement.

Martin Clarke, editor-in-chief of DailyMail.com, said the syndicated show would "tell the stories of the day that matter to our American viewers."

The Mail said Monday that Palmer has left his job as a contributor to ABC's "Good Morning America," but will continue to appear on ESPN.

The show is scheduled to start airing on Sept. 18. Executive producers include psychologist and talk-show host "Dr. Phil" McGraw. It will be distributed by CBS Television Distribution.