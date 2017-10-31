Cynthia Nixon to host the National Book Awards

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Cynthia Nixon poses in the press room at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Nixon will host the National Book Awards ceremony on Nov. 15 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Nixon's new role will be on the bookish side.
The award-winning actress is hosting the National Book Awards ceremony, the National Book Foundation announced Tuesday. The Nov. 15 dinner event will be held in New York City. Competitive prizes will be given for fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature. Honorary prizes will be handed out to Annie Proulx (Proo) and Scholastic CEO Richard Robinson, with former President Bill Clinton and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway among the presenters.
Previous hosts of the National Book Awards include Steve Martin, Andy Borowitz and Garrison Keillor.
