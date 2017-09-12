Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

Cult of 'The Room' cheers James Franco's 'Disaster Artist'

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, director James Franco, left, and his actor brother Dave Franco attend a premiere for "The Disaster Artist" on day 5 of the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Cult of 'The Room' cheers James Franco's 'Disaster Artist'
AP Film Writer

TORONTO —

The spoon-throwing, football-tossing cult of "The Room" was out in full force at the premiere of James Franco's "The Disaster Artist," a making-of movie that earned the blessing of the notorious film's creator Tommy Wiseau.

"The Disaster Artist" premiered at a midnight screening early Tuesday before a raucous "Tommy!"-chanting audience at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film, which Franco directed and stars in as Wiseau, chronicles the creation of one of the most famously bad movies ever made.

But 2003's "The Room" became an object of deep affection for moviegoers who cackle through late-night screenings of the film with a host of rituals. Wiseau told Franco that he was 99.9 percent pleased with "The Disaster Artist." He objects primarily to way Franco depicts him throwing a football.

