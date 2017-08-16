Cruise ankle break halts 'Mission: Impossible 6' production

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of "The Mummy" in Paris, France. Production has shut down on “Mission: Impossible 6” due to Cruise’s broken ankle. Paramount Pictures said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that production will go on hiatus while Cruise makes a full recovery. Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during its London-based shoot. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Associated Press