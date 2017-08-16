Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 16, 2017

Cruise ankle break halts 'Mission: Impossible 6' production

Comments
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of "The Mummy" in Paris, France. Production has shut down on “Mission: Impossible 6” due to Cruise’s broken ankle. Paramount Pictures said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that production will go on hiatus while Cruise makes a full recovery. Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during its London-based shoot. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Production has shut down on "Mission: Impossible 6" due to star Tom Cruise's broken ankle. Paramount Pictures said Wednesday that production will go on hiatus while Cruise makes a full recovery.

Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during its London-based shoot.

TMZ posted a video Sunday that showed a tethered Cruise leaping to a building, hitting its side and then crawling over the top and running away. After he finished the take, Cruise is seen limping, though he was able to rappel back to the building he jumped from.

The 55-year-old actor is known for performing many of his own stunts.

The studio says that the film remains on schedule to open on July 27, 2018.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation