Posted: August 15, 2017

Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub
FILE - This Aug. 16, 2013, file photo shows Ted Nugent performing at Rams Head Live in Baltimore. David Crosby said on Twitter Aug. 14, 2017, Nugent has been snubbed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he 'just isn't good enough,' not because of his conservative politics.

The Associated Press

Crosby responded to a fan's question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying that Nugent "just isn't good enough." He also used an expletive to describe the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer.

Nugent told Albany, New York, radio station WQBK-FM last week he hasn't been inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association's board of directors.

Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

