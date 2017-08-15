Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - This Aug. 16, 2013, file photo shows Ted Nugent performing at Rams Head Live in Baltimore. David Crosby said on Twitter Aug. 14, 2017, Nugent has been snubbed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he 'just isn't good enough,' not because of his conservative politics.

The Associated Press