Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 22, 2017

Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer

Comments
Millie Bobby Brown speaks at the
Millie Bobby Brown speaks at the "Stranger Things" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer
Caleb McLaughlin, left, and Noah Schnapp attend the 'Stranger Things' panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego.
View Larger
Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer
Joe Keery walks on stage at the 'Stranger Things' panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego.
View Larger
Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer
Natalia Dyer walks on stage at the 'Stranger Things' panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego.

AP Entertainment Writer

SAN DIEGO —

The creators of "Stranger Things" premiered a trailer for the show's second season at Comic-Con on Saturday that was so new, even the cast hadn't seen it.

The Duffer Bros. were joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine and the crew of young actors who play a group of friends searching for their buddy who mysteriously disappears. The trailer shows that Will Byers, who went missing in the first season, continues to be haunted by the experience.

Three new cast members were introduced: Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink. Reiser plays a government official. Sink joins the group of boys. And Montgomery described his character as a "human antagonist."

The sci-fi series is set to return to Netflix on Oct. 31.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation