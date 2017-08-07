Now Playing
Posted: August 07, 2017

Crackle's 'SuperMansion' special promises Halloween fun

This image released by Crackle shows a scene from
This image released by Crackle shows a scene from "SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween," a holiday special streaming on Crackle starting Oct. 5. (Crackle via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

The stop-action animated series "SuperMansion" is getting spooky this Halloween.

Streaming service Crackle said Monday that a new special, "SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween," will debut Oct. 5. Lake Bell and Phil LaMarr will guest star.

Bell and LaMarr will add their voices to those of cast members including Bryan Cranston and Keegan-Michael Key.

The "SuperMansion" series tracks the exploits of Titanium Rex, voiced by Cranston, as he fights alongside younger and less motivated members of the League of Freedom.

Crackle says the Halloween special's adventurous fun will include beautiful ghosts, demonic spirits and evil dentists.

