Court denies Meek Mill's request to be released from prison

This November 2017 photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. A lawyer for Meek Mill asked Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself from the case Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, before the rapper appeals his prison sentence. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

Related View Larger The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with members of the media after visiting with rapper Meek Mill at the state correctional institution in Chester, Pa., Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Mill was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

The Associated Press