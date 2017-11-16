Court denies Meek Mill's request to be released from prison

This November 2017 photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. A lawyer for Meek Mill asked Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself from the case Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, before the rapper appeals his prison sentence. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with members of the media after visiting with rapper Meek Mill at the state correctional institution in Chester, Pa., Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Mill was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.
The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA
—
A Pennsylvania court has denied Meek Mill's request to be freed from prison and allowed to post bail.
The state's Superior Court on Tuesday denied the request from lawyers representing the 30-year-old rapper and instead directed a lower court to handle the case.
Mill's attorneys contend the judge who sentenced the musician refuses to respond to their post-sentencing appeals.
The Philadelphia-native was sentenced this month to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. The sentence came despite recommendations from Mill's probation officer and a prosecutor that Mill not be jailed.
Mill's legal team previously has asked for his release and for the judge to be recused from his case.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself