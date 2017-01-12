Country singer Tanya Tucker hospitalized after a fall

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Tanya Tucker at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebrae and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour. A statement from her publicist released Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, said Tucker was also diagnosed with bronchitis while in the hospital in Texas. The statement said she is receiving breathing treatments and physical therapy, but will not have to have surgery. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press