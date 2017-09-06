Country singer Jo Dee Messina announces cancer diagnosis

In this Friday, June 6, 2014, photo, country music singer Jo Dee Messina sings onstage in El Dorado, Ark., during a fundraiser for Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. The country singer, who had hits with songs like “I’m Alright” and “Bye Bye,” announced Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, that she has cancer and will be postponing her 2017, show dates after Oct. 7, 2017. (Michael Orrell/The El Dorado News-Times via AP, File)

Country singer Jo Dee Messina, whose hits include "I'm Alright" and "Bye Bye," announced Wednesday that she has cancer and will be postponing her 2017 show dates after Oct. 7.

A statement posted on her website didn't specify the kind of cancer the 47-year-old Messina has been diagnosed with, but said she's "working closely with a team to explore all options."

Messina, who is from Framingham, Massachusetts, had a string of hit songs in the late '90s from her sophomore record, "I'm Alright," on Curb Records. She was the first female country artist to score three multiple-week No. 1 hits from the same album. She also won the Horizon Award for new artists from the Country Music Association in 1999.