Posted: November 17, 2017

Country music drama ‘Nashville’ will end after season 6

Rayna James (Connie Britton, left) and Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere, right) in season one of
Chris Hollo / Lionsgate via Lionsgate Publicity
Rayna James (Connie Britton, left) and Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere, right) in season one of "Nashville." The series, which airs on CMT after being canceled on ABC, is ending after its sixth season.

By Samantha Stephens, RareCountry.com

“Nashville” is ending in 2018 after its sixth season.

The Tennessean reported that Lionsgate Television Group announced on Nov. 17 that the show’s upcoming sixth season will be its last

“After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season,” Kevin Beggs, the production company’s chairman, said in a statement, according to Deadline. “We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the 6th season the most exciting and memorable of all.”

Variety reported that “Nashville” began as an ABC show, but was canceled by the network in 2016 after four seasons. It was picked up by CMT after an outcry from fans.

The final season will span 16 episodes. It begins Jan. 4, 2018, with the second half of the season airing in summer 2018.

