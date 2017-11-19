"Cosby Show" actor Earle Hyman dies at 91

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 1997, file photo, Earle Hyman poses before an induction to the Theater Hall of Fame at the Gershwin Theatre in New York. Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," has died. Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 91. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

AP Film Writer