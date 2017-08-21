Cosby seeks new legal team ahead of sexual assault retrial

FILE - In this June 17, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's spokesman announced Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that Cosby has hired Michael Jackson's former lawyer, Tom Mesereau, to represent him at his November retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - In a May 24, 2017 file photo, Tom Mesereau, attorney for model and Playboy bunny Danielle 'Dani' Mathers, talks to reporters outside Los Angeles County Superior Court. Bill Cosby's spokesman announced Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that Cosby has hired Mesereau,, Michael Jackson's former lawyer, to represent him at his November retrial on sexual assault charges in Pennsylvania.

Bill Cosby wants a judge to sign off on a swap that would give him a fresh new legal team ahead of his sexual assault retrial in Pennsylvania in November.

Cosby is expected in court Tuesday morning in Norristown as the lawyers who fought to a deadlock in his June trial ask to be let off the case.

A spokesman for the 80-year-old comedian Monday announced the hiring of a new team, which includes Tom Mesereau (MES'-eh-row), the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson's child molestation case.

Cosby is being retried on charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has said it was consensual.

Mesereau didn't return a voicemail seeking comment. A district attorney spokeswoman declined to comment.