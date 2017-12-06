Coroner: Comic died from high blood pressure, heart disease

FILE - In this June 13, 2015 file photo, Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. The medical examiner in Las Vegas says comic May's death was from high blood pressure and heart disease. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, that the round-faced comedian whose body was found Oct. 6 at a home in Las Vegas died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The death was ruled natural. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press