Posted: October 23, 2017

Corey Feldman charged with pot possession in Louisiana

FILE - In this May 25, 2013, file photo, Corey Feldman performs in Los Angeles. Feldman was charged with possession of marijuana on Oct. 21, 2017, in Mangham, Louisiana, after being pulled over for speeding. Feldman said the marijuana wasn't his, but was a medicinal drug for a member of his touring crew. Feldman is on tour with his band, The Angels. (Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 25, 2013, file photo, Corey Feldman performs in Los Angeles. Feldman was charged with possession of marijuana on Oct. 21, 2017, in Mangham, Louisiana, after being pulled over for speeding. Feldman said the marijuana wasn't his, but was a medicinal drug for a member of his touring crew. Feldman is on tour with his band, The Angels. (Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

MANGHAM, La. —

MANGHAM, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say actor and musician Corey Feldman has been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license after his tour bus was pulled over for speeding over the weekend.

Mangham, Louisiana, police say they pulled over a recreational vehicle driven by Feldman on Saturday and took him to a police station after discovering his license was suspended. Police say an officer at the station smelled marijuana and the drug was found in the RV following a search.

Police say Feldman was released after paying a fine.

Feldman says on Twitter Sunday he had no marijuana on him and faced a charge only because it was his vehicle. He says a member of his crew had medicinal marijuana.

The 46-year-old former child actor now tours with his band, Corey Feldman & The Angels.

