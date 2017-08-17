Now Playing
Posted: August 25, 2017

Winning Weekend: Six Flags

Listen to B98.5 all weekend for your chance to win a four-pack of passes to Six Flags. One of the winners will get the Grand Prize: a four-pack of Season Passes!

Don’t miss Six Flags’ biggest sale of the year. For five days only save over 70% on 2018 Season Passes. Buy now, get a free upgrade to Gold, free Season Parking, and free White Water Passes, plus get free visits for the rest of this year now through Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park. It’s the best deal of the year!

Buy now at SixFlags.com. Flash Sale ends September 4. Go Big! Go Six Flags!

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

