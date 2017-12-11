Now Playing
Posted: December 11, 2017

Win tickets to see Kesha & Macklemore

This week Tad & Drex have your chance to win a pair of tickets to 'The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore' Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 2… BEFORE you can buy them!  

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at noon at LiveNation.com

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

