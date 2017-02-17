Win Tickets to MJ LIVE!

This week, Madison James has your chance to score a pair of tickets to MJ LIVE at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on March 10. MJ LIVE is the number one Michael Jackson tribute show in the world showcasing the energy, excitement, spectacle and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music. Experience this awesome, theatrical stage production with its powerful sound, spectacular lighting, visual effects, team of dancers and live band on stage taking audiences back to when the King of Pop ruled the charts — along with the Michael Jackson tribute artist’s spot-on breathtaking impersonations.

Get tickets now at Ticketmaster.com