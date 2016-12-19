Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 19, 2016
Win Tickets All Week!
Every afternoon this week, you could win a family 4-pack of tickets to Disney’s The Little Mermaid at The Fox Theatre January, 12-15. In a magical kingdom fathoms below, we meet Ariel, the little mermaid who is tired of flipping her fins and longs to be a part of the fascinating world on dry land. Joining her are Sebastian, Ariel's crabby sidekick; Ursula, the evil sea witch; Triton, King of the Sea and the handsome and human Prince Eric. Based on the Disney animated film and hit Broadway musical. So dive on in! Life is the bubbles, under the sea!
Visit
BroadwayInAtlanta.com for more details.
