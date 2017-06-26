Tad & Drex and Madison have your Music Midtown tickets!

Listen every morning and afternoon through Wednesday, for your chance to win a pair of passes to Music Midtown happening September 16-17 in Piedmont Park. See Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future and blink-182 as well as performances by Wiz Khalifa, Weezer, Big Sean, Haim, Young the Giant and many more LIVE!

Tickets, lineup and info at MusicMidtown.com