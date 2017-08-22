Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2017

Win It: Goo Goo Dolls - Long Way Home Summer Tour

Goo Goo Dolls Long Way Home Summer Tour 2017
Goo Goo Dolls Long Way Home Summer Tour 2017

   

All week long, Tad and Drex have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour with Phillip Phillips at Chastain Park Amphitheatre on September 4!

Tickets for this concert are on sale now at LiveNation.com

