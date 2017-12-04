Tad & Drex’s Merry Little Christmas List

Tad & Drex Merry Little Christmas

This year, B98.5’s Tad, Drex and Kara are giving ten deserving families a “Merry Little Christmas” filled with some big gifts!

You nominated families in need and we chose ten deserving winners who will join B98.5 at Six Flags over Georgia for a very special day! Each winning family also sent Tad & Drex their "Christmas List" to fulfill.

If you are able to help these amazing families have a Merry Little Christmas, please purchase any of the items listed on the registry and have the gifts sent to the B98.5 Offices or bring them by during business hours, by the end of the day on Monday, December 18!

Check out the registry at MyRegistry.com

Have it shipped to:

Attn: B98.5 Promotions

1601 W. Peachtree St. NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Drop it off at our offices:

Business hours: Monday – Friday 8:30a-5:30p

Having problems viewing registry? Click here.