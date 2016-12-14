See Dancing With The Stars: LIVE! at the Fox Theater on New Year’s Eve

This week for your At-Work Perk, you could win a pair of tickets to see Dancing With The Stars: LIVE! at the Fox Theater on Saturday, December 31. America’s favorite dance show is going back on the road with Dancing with the Stars: Live! – We Came to Dance. This all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, including sizzling group performances, romantic duets, contemporary numbers and original pieces. The show features the hottest cast in dance including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more.

Get more info on the show at foxtheatre.org