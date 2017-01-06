Now Playing
Posted: January 06, 2017

See Billy Joel at SunTrust Park

Win Tix to Billy Joel at SunTrust Park BEFORE you can buy them 

Legendary musician Billy Joel will perform the first live concert at the Atlanta Braves' new stadium, SunTrust Park on Friday, April 28, 2017, and you could win a pair of tickets – BEFORE you can buy them! 

Listen to The Tad & Melissa Show every morning this week and call 404-741-0985 for your chance to win. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

On-air contest runs 1/9 - 1/13.

