HURRICANE IRMA:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm 

Posted: June 22, 2017

Listen to win Music Midtown tix!

All weekend long, B98.5 has your chance to win a pair of passes to Music Midtown, happening September 16-17 in Piedmont Park. See Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future and blink-182 as well as performances by Wiz Khalifa, Weezer, Big Sean, Haim, Young the Giant and many more LIVE!  

Tickets, lineup and info at MusicMidtown.com

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

