Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 06, 2017

Win Katy Perry Tickets

Comments

All week long, Tad, Drex and Kara have your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry LIVE on her Witness Tour at Philips Arena on December 12! Every daily winner will also be qualified for a chance to win the Grand Prize: a pair of FLOOR TICKETS!

Katy Perry will be LIVE in Atlanta on her Witness Tour at Philips Arena on December 12 and tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation